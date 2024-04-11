Aduro Clean Technologies To Present At European Recycling And Renewable Materials Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Ontario, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc . (“ Aduro ” or the“ Company ”) (CSE: ACT ) (OTCQX: ACTHF ) (FSE: 9D50 ), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is pleased to announce its participation at two industry conferences focused on the advancement of advanced chemical recycling and renewable materials.



April 28 – May 2, 2024 – Malaga, Spain

CHEMREC I – 2024: 1st International Conference on Thermochemical Recycling of Plastics

CHEMREC I is the first conference exclusively dedicated to thermochemical processing of plastic waste. The conference is a forum for discussion of the advances in thermochemical technologies for chemical recycling of plastic and plastic waste (e.g., pyrolysis, gasification, hydrogenolysis). The refining and/or upgrading of resulting product intermediates using standalone facilities or co-processed taking advantage of existing infrastructure will be also an important topic for this conference. This discussion will include techno-economic analyses and life cycle assessments.

Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer will deliver a presentation and participate in a panel discussion at the Catalysis plenary on April 30. His presentation entitled, 'HydrochemolyticTM Technology for High-Yield Conversion of Complex Plastic Waste to Pure Hydrocarbon' will explore the innovative approach to recycling complex plastic waste.

June 11 -13, 2024 – Siegburg / Cologne, Germany

Renewable Materials Conference 2024

The Renewable Materials Conference (RMC) in Siegburg/Cologne (Germany) is the world's largest conference on chemicals and materials based on biomass, carbon capture and utilization (CCU), or chemical recycling – the only alternatives to fossil-based chemicals and materials. The unique concept of presenting all renewable material solutions at one event hits the mark. It covers the entire value chain from alternative carbon feedstocks, the chemical industry, the materials sector, and product manufacturers to brand owners and investors. Nearly 500 participants from 32 countries are expected to attend.

Aduro is one of six nominees for the Renewable Material of the Year Award 2024. The Innovation Award is organised by the nova-Institute and sponsored by Covestro . Eric Appelman, Chief Revenue Officer will deliver a presentation at the event. Stefanie Steenhuis, Head of Brand and Marketing will also be available to answer questions at booth 34 in the exhibition hall.

“Attending these conferences presents a great opportunity to not only showcase our technology but also to stay ahead of market trends and understand the rapidly evolving landscape of the chemical recycling and renewable materials sectors,” remarked Eric Appelman, CRO at Aduro.“It is an opportunity to share our perspectives on HydrochemolyticTM technology while gaining insights into consumer expectations, regulatory developments, and competitive dynamics. This knowledge is essential for refining our strategies and ensuring our solutions meet the needs of tomorrow.”

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's HydrochemolyticTM technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

