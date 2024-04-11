Zelensky In Lithuania Pleads For New Air Defence Aid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Vilnius: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his appeals for fresh air defence systems on a visit to Lithuania as his war-torn country faced ramped-up Russian bombardments of major cities.

The visit comes after Moscow launched a barrage of aerial attacks, targeting energy facilities across Ukraine.

Zelensky told reporters that securing more air defences was "the priority number one" for Kyiv.

"It is our biggest challenge for today, and you know that we've been attacked today this night, this early morning. Again, Kharkiv, again, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv region, a lot of our regions," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader arrived in Lithuania, one of Kyiv's staunchest allies, to hold talks with Central and Eastern European leaders on new aid for his country amid faltering Western military support.

"The main thing now is to do everything to strengthen our air defence, to meet the urgent needs of the defence forces of Ukraine, as well as to consolidate international support," Zelensky said on social media upon arrival.

Zelensky was speaking ahead of talks with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda, focused primarily on Ukraine's needs.

Nauseda said that Lithuania "is really committed to do the best" to provide Ukraine with the necessary equipment.

Vilnius also announced that a new package of anti-drone systems, electricity generators and folding beds had reached Ukraine on Thursday.

Since the start of the Russian invasion, Zelensky has been a rare guest abroad, but he has now visited Lithuania three times since Moscow's assault in 2022.

He was in Vilnius for a NATO summit last July, and visited Lithuania in January to ask Western partners for more military aid.