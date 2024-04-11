President: Ukraine Preparing For Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and its partners are preparing for the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in June.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in an evening video address , Ukrinform reported.

“Every leader, every state, who wants to see the end of Russian aggression in a truly just peace, has the opportunity to join our global efforts – the first Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in June. We are preparing the summit, and we are preparing its specific results – a clear position of the world regarding the just end of this war”, Zelensky said.

He emphasized that peace has no alternative and that all "formats of our power" must be used to make Russian terror lose.

As previously reported, the Global Peace Summit is an international meeting to be held in Switzerland at the level of the leaders of the countries participating in the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

On June 15-16, the Swiss government will hold a two-day high-level conference aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine.