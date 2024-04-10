Police Seizes Man For Alleged Murder Of His Wife

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 10 (Petra)-- Authorities are questioning a man who allegedly strangled and killed his wife in Azraq province, the Public Security Department (PSD) spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The victim was reportedly strangled by her husband following a domestic dispute, the spokesperson added.
According to the spokesperson, the suspect turned himself in to the security bodies, whereupon the body was sent to forensic medicine and an inquiry was initiated.
