Police Seizes Man For Alleged Murder Of His Wife

Amman, April 10 (Petra)-- Authorities are questioning a man who allegedly strangled and killed his wife in Azraq province, the Public Security Department (PSD) spokesperson said on Wednesday.The victim was reportedly strangled by her husband following a domestic dispute, the spokesperson added.According to the spokesperson, the suspect turned himself in to the security bodies, whereupon the body was sent to forensic medicine and an inquiry was initiated.