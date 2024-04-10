Zelensky At Delphi Economic Forum: Ukraine Needs Air Defenses, Fighter Jets, Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed participants in the Delphi Economic Forum, saying that Ukraine needs air defense systems and fighter aircraft to protect itself from Russian terror.

Zelensky announced this on Facebook and released a video of his address, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine does not ask too much. We need air defense systems and fighter aircraft that can protect our cities from Russian terror. Few dozen systems and a sufficient number of modern jets – and there will be no problem of Russian jets and bombs. We need artillery to move the frontline away and restore normal life in the territories occupied by Russia," Zelensky said.

Also, according to Zelensky, Ukraine needs justice - "such pressure on Russia that won't allow Putin to increase his military potential – growing sanctions against Russia, confiscating Putin's assets and zero toleration of Russian disinformation."

"It is all absolutely realistic. And it depends only on the political will of our partners. Putin can fill with his aggression only the deficit of the world's decisions. Deficit that takes too long. It is possible to win this war. But deficits do not advance victory," Zelensky said.

The participants in the Delphi Economic Forum include the presidents of Greece, Montenegro and Slovenia, as well as politicians and experts from many countries. Zelensky thanked everyone for paying attention to Ukraine.

