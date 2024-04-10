MR Feels Namal Not Yet Ready To Be President

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa feels his son Namal Rajapaksa is not yet ready to contest for the presidency.
Responding to questions posed by journalists, Mahinda Rajapaksa said that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will put forward a candidate to contest the presidential election.
He said that the SLPP has not yet decided on a presidential candidate but will discuss the matter at the right time.
Asked if his son Namal Rajapaksa should contest for the presidency, Mahinda Rajapaksa said that he feels his son needs more time.
Namal Rajapaksa was recently appointed as the National Organiser of the SLPP, a post previously held by Basil Rajapaksa.
However, some members of the SLPP were not happy with the move. (Colombo Gazette)
