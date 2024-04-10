Belgian King: Europe In Dire Need Of Hope

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 10 (KUNA) -- King Philippe, of Belgium, highlighted Europe's role as "a geo-ecological actor" in defending democracy against autocratic trends.

In his address to the European Parliament, King Philippe stressed that the recent years have been marked by crises, saying that "in these times of war, uncertainty and societal unrest, Europe and the world are in dire need of hope."

Although the EU has been united in its support for Ukraine and in its fight against COVID-19, he stressed the need for a less fragmented EU.

The EU should work together on new technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and rare earth minerals since it is lagging behind on invention and innovation, he urged.

"The solution will involve advocating for open markets and ensuring a level playing field for our imports," he said.

He also called for unity in the fight against climate change, stating that more still has to be done for the EU to reach its 2030 and 2050 climate targets.

"Climate policy also helps us achieve that other great ambition: the strategic independence of the EU," he said, adding that renewable energy will make the EU less dependent on imported energy.

In his address King Philippe also referred to the importance of the European Pillar of Social Rights and of the EU's social dimension with its "robust social justice mechanisms."

He underlined their importance in having "young people, the citizens of tomorrow, keep their faith in Europe", who are often critical towards the European Union.

He shared his concerns about the growing autocratic trend around the world and the loss of trust in political institutions.

King Philippe advocated the need to "involve citizens more closely in democratic processes" to ensure that the "defence of democracy within the Union is alive and well." (end)

