Amnesty International Welcomes Sediqullah Afghan's Release

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Amnesty International Welcomes Release of Sediqullah Afghan, Education Rights Activist, as Positive Development.

The organization, on Tuesday, April 9th, hailed the release of Sediqullah Afghan, an education activist, as a“positive sign.”

In a statement posted on its social media platform X, the organization demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Ahmad Fahim Ahmadi, another education activist, and other defenders of education who have been imprisoned.

Amnesty International emphasized that Ahmad Fahim Ahmadi and Sediqullah Afghan, who worked for an organization called“Better Thinking,” were detained on October 17, 2023, in the Kart-e-Char area of Kabul.

Earlier, Amnesty International had called for the release of these educated activists.

According to the organization's report, Ahmad Fahim Ahmadi and Sediqullah Afghan have been accused of assisting the robotics team of girls to leave Afghanistan, supporting protesting women, and organizing demonstrations.

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, they implemented oppressive policies, leading to restrictions on free media. Consequently, many media workers fled the country due to the censorious environment, including female journalists who continued their work with media outlets abroad.

Despite the support of national and international media organizations, the Taliban persists in enforcing suppressive policies. They have banned higher education for females and restricted their employment opportunities.

