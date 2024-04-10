Upholstery Fabric Producers Not Complying Fire-Resistance Standards To Face Action

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 10 (KNN) In the wake of several deadly fire incidents, the Union Textiles Ministry is taking strict measures to enforce fire safety standards for upholstered furniture used in public spaces.

The Quality Control Order (QCO), enacted in October 2023, mandates that all upholstery components comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms for fire-resistant technical textiles, reported Mint.

Substandard upholstery materials are often the first to ignite in fire incidents, posing a significant risk to human life and property. The new regulations aim to minimise this risk by ensuring that furniture used in cinemas, conference halls, seminar halls, and community halls meet stringent fire-resistance criteria.

“We are sensitising manufacturers of upholstery fabrics and furniture to comply with the BIS standards, given that it is directly related to the lives of humans and the damage of properties,” said a ministry official.“With the QCO in effect, raw materials for making fire-retardant upholstery as an assembly for furniture would not be allowed without mandatory BIS certification,” he added.

While the order does not apply to furniture used in homes or manufactured for export, it is expected to raise the cost of upholstery work by 5-10 per cent. However, officials believe that the additional cost is justified, as it will result in substantial savings by reducing the damage caused by fire incidents.

“Flame-retardant fabrics are considered safer because they take longer to burn than normal fabrics, allowing more time to react and put out the fire,” said another official, emphasising the importance of using fire-retardant curtains and upholstery for businesses to ensure customer safety.

The implementation of the QCO has already impacted imports, with imported upholstered seats with wooden frames contracting by 22.11 per cent in the fiscal year 2022-23. However, imported upholstered seats with metal frames have seen an increase of 30.76 per cent during the same period.

As the government prioritises public safety, industry stakeholders are expected to comply with the new regulations, which aim to prevent disasters like the devastating fires of the past.

(KNN Bureau)