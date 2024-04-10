India Extends Deadline For Green Hydrogen R&D Proposals

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 10 (KNN) The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has announced an extension for submitting research and development (R&D) proposals under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The new deadline is April 27, 2024, providing additional time for researchers and institutions to prepare high-quality proposals focused on advancing green hydrogen technologies, reported ET.

India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched with a Rs 19,744 crore outlay until 2029-30, aims to establish the country as a global hub for producing, utilising, and exporting green hydrogen and its derivatives.

The mission encompasses the entire green hydrogen value chain, from production to end-use applications.

Under this mission, the R&D scheme, with a budget of Rs 400 crore until 2025-26, targets enhancing the affordability, efficiency, safety, and reliability of green hydrogen technologies.

The scheme encourages collaborations between industry, academia, and government to drive innovation in this critical sector.

The decision to extend the deadline for R&D proposal submissions comes in response to requests from various stakeholders seeking more time to develop comprehensive proposals.

The government recognises the importance of facilitating high-quality, innovative projects that contribute to India's green hydrogen development goals.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission is a key component of India's broader strategy to promote clean energy sources, achieve energy self-reliance, and reduce carbon emissions.

By encouraging research and development in green hydrogen technologies, the government aims to position India as a leader in this rapidly evolving sector.

(KNN Bureau)