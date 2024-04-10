Al Jazeera English's 'Fault Lines' Wins Wilbur Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera English has won the prestigious Wilbur Award presented by the Religion Communicators Council for its Fault Lines film“Secrets of the Clergy.” The judges' decision was announced during the Religion Communicators Council annual convention in Louisville, United States, on 5th April. Other awardees include CBS News, Associated Press (AP) and the CBC.

In the film, Fault Lines examined how mandatory reporting state laws in the US can lead to child sexual abuse in religious communities going unpunished. Dozens of states do not require church officials to report knowledge or allegations of child abuse if the information is deemed privileged. It means that abuse can all too often stay hidden - and survivors are left without recourse or justice.

RCC's Wilbur Award Coordinator, Brad Pomerance said of all the awardees:“it is an honour for RCC to recognise such quality work done in 2023 and to encourage the continuation of such quality, compassion and professionalism in the coverage of faith and religion into the future.”

Fault Lines Senior Producer Kavitha Chekuru said:“We're deeply honored to be recognized by the Religion Communicators Council and want to express our gratitude to everyone who spoke with us for this story, particularly the survivors of abuse.”

“We are grateful for this further recognition of our teams' efforts to provide an unbiased, unvarnished look into today's most pressing affairs,” said Issa Ali, Acting Managing Director of Al Jazeera English.“Our most sincere congratulations to the team.”

Established in 1929, the Religion Communicators Council works with faith-based organisations in the areas of communications, PR and marketing. The Wilbur Awards have been presented since 1949 to secular media in print, online, broadcast, radio and book publishing.

Al Jazeera English is an award-winning news channel, with accolades from journalism organizations from the US, UK and beyond. Based in the US, the Fault Lines team also received a Wilbur Award in 2020 for“In Bad Faith.”