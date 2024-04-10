Chinese Companies To Build A Solar Power Plant For $350 Million In Jizzakh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) It is planned to implement seven projects worth $500 million inthe industrial zone of the Gallaaral district, Azernews reports.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev launched the construction of new projects inthe energy and industry in the Jizzakh region, the presidentialpress service reports .

Last year, 4.6 thousand industrial enterprises were launched inthe republic. At the same time, the industry grew by 6% over theyear, increasing to 656 trillion soums. In recent years, sevenlarge thermal, solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of2.4 GW have also been built.

Due to foreign investments worth $14 billion, 31 power plantswith a total capacity of 12 GW are currently being built inUzbekistan.

In 2024, it is planned to connect 2.6 GW of new capacity to theenergy grid in Navoi, Bukhara, Namangan, Tashkent and Kashkadarya to the development of“green” energy, the share of renewableenergy sources in total generation will reach 30% this year.

In the Gallaaral district, it is planned to build an industrialzone specializing in metallurgy, where seven projects worth $500million will be implemented: organizing the production of fittings,steel balls, pipes, automobile bodies and special equipment. As aresult, 5 thousand jobs will be created.

Chinese companies China Poly Group and China Electric intend tobuild a solar power plant with a capacity of 500 MW in the Forishdistrict.

The project, estimated at $350 million, will be able to produce1.1 billion kilowatt-hours of energy per year, which will improveenergy supply to 450 thousand households. The first 200 MW will beconnected to the grid this year.

In the coming years, additional thermal, wind and solar powerplants with a total capacity of 1.66 GW will be built in theSharaf-Rashidov, Forish and Gallaaral districts, which will improvethe standard of living of the population and give new impetus tothe development of the local economy.