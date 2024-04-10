Nicaragua Challenges Germany at International Court Over Arms to Israel

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nicaragua has initiated a landmark lawsuit at the International Court of Justice ICJ in The Hague against Germany. The claim?



That Germany's arms sales to Israel violate the Convention on the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide.



Nicaragua argues these arms sales contribute to actions against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, undermining efforts to prevent genocide.



This case follows a similar charge by South Africa against Israel, denouncing its Gaza operations as genocidal.



The court previously called on Israel to prevent genocide-like actions and ensure Gazan access to humanitarian aid, without demanding a ceasefire.







Germany, a key ally and the second-largest arms supplier to Israel, refuted the allegations.



German officials stress their nation's deep commitment to both Israeli and Palestinian well-being, shaped by Germany's historical responsibilities.



They noted that most military exports to Israel were non-combative, including training ammunition.



The court is expected to deliver interim measures soon, with Nicaragua seeking an end to German military aid to Israel.

This poses a significant dilemma for Germany, torn between its post-Holocaust commitment to international law and its longstanding support for Israel.



The backdrop is the ongoing conflict in Gaza , triggered by a terrorist raid into Israel in October 2023, leading to significant casualties.



Israel defends its actions as self-defense, but there's global concern over civilian impacts.



This legal battle underscores the tension between national security, international obligations, and ethical responsibilities on the world stage.

