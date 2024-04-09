(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Pet Therapy Association in Costa Rica Has Space for People Who Want to Try the Benefits of Therapies With Pets ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Culture & Lifestyle Updated: April 9, 2024Pet Therapy Association in Costa Rica Has Space for People Who Want to Try the Benefits of Therapies With Pets

I live and endure pain thanks to my dogs. "They have given me life," says founder of pet therapies

I live and endure pain thanks to my dogs. "They have given me life," says founder of pet therapies

By TCRN STAFF April 9, 2024

The Costa Rican Association of Pet-Assisted Therapy (Acoteama) was born 16 years ago to provide support with animals to people who are suffering from an illness.A personal experience was what led its founder, Grettel Sánchez, to emotionally benefit of having pets nearby while being treated for lupus.

Twenty years ago her kidneys were affected, which forced her to spend a lot of time in bed. Not being able to be close to her children affected very emotionally. But one day a friend gave her a dog that was pregnant and as the days went by she went into labor.

In the midst of the illness she had to get up to go to the dog and help. At that moment what she describes as“a love” was born, a relationship between the two and also a responsibility in caring for the animals. Doña Grettel says that she began to see a change in her physical condition.

“Despite my illnesses such as lupus, the damage to my spine, I live and endure the pain thanks to my dogs , they have given me life and I am a testimony that these therapies do work,” said Mrs. Gretteĺnchez is a pensioner and her foundation provides services to populations that are going through a situation like this.

“We have realized that dog therapy has been a great help for Benicio. He is passionate about dogs, he laughs and cries with excitement for dogs,” said Bruno Delfino, the father of a baby diagnosed with Prader Willis syndrome, which causes debilitating muscles.“My son has made a lot of progress, he is happy with these therapies, we have seen the changes that were not possible with other therapies,” mentioned the mother of the baby who is a beneficiary of Acoteama, Gabriela Delfino.

Acoteama is currently supported by the Coopenae cooperative. This collaboration allows them to open a space so that people who require it can have this type of experience persons can write to the email [email protected] or to the number 7282-8748.

