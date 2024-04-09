False Alarm: Fire Tenders Rushed To AIIMS, No Blaze Found

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) The fire department and the police rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) late on Tuesday evening after receiving a call reporting a fire in the surgery block of the institute, but the call turned out to be a hoax, a fire department official said.

According to the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg, the call regarding the blaze in the surgery block on the top floor of AIIMS was received at 9:38 p.m.

“Seven fire tenders were rushed to AIIMS, but no fire was found on the spot. It turned out to be a hoax call,” said Garg.

A senior police officer said they are looking into the matter.