Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check Chennai South Key Candidates, Date Of Voting And Other Important Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chennai South constituency is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, as Tamil Nadu braces for polling on April 19 in a single phase. Among Tamil Nadu's 39 parliamentary seats, Chennai South stands as a significant battleground.

It can be seen that Chennai South constituency is set for a fierce three-way contest, known for its prestigious educational institutions and thriving IT sector. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are poised for an intense battle, featuring two prominent female leaders and a former Member of Parliament vying for victory.

With the national elections unfolding in seven phases across 543 parliamentary constituencies, the electoral marathon kicks off on April 19 and ends on June 1. Phase 1 polling is slated for April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

The Chennai South constituency has witnessed a maximum of 17 nominations, prominently featuring Tamilisai Soundararajan of the BJP, J. Jayavardhan of the AIADMK, and Tamizhachi Thangapandian of the DMK among the contenders.

The BJP unveiled its list of nine Lok Sabha candidates for Tamil Nadu, positioning former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to contest from Chennai South and party's state chief K Annamalai from Coimbatore. Additionally, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will enter the electoral fray from Nilgiris.

Recalling the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance clinched a resounding victory by securing 38 out of 39 seats, forming a robust coalition with Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB.