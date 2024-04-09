Six Of Family Charred To Death In Bihar's Rohtas

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, April 9 (IANS) Six persons of a family were charred to death in Bihar's Rohtas district on Tuesday afternoon after their huts caught fire, police said.

The fire incident occurred at Ibrahimpur Bridge in Kachwan village under the Kachwan police station.

The SHO, Kachwan police station said that the deceased included three women and three children. Another victim sustained burn injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses said there were three huts adjoining the Kachwan bridge and they caught fire after a short-circuit occurred in an electric transformer and sparks fell on their roofs. In the heat, the blaze spread rapidly to engulf all three huts.

While some residents managed to save themselves, six could not escape.

Residents called for the fire brigade and also tried to douse the fire but were unsuccessful. Firemen reached the spot and extinguished the flames, but till that time, the six had died.

Following the blaze, a large number of people reached the spot. Teams of police and civil administration also reached the spot and sent the dead bodies for a post-mortem examination.