Bulgaria's New Defense Minister Calls For Expediting Military Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The newly appointed acting Defense Minister of Bulgaria, Atanas Zapryanov, has stated that military assistance to Ukraine will be expedited.

According to Novinite , speaking at the ceremony marking his assumption of office, Zapryanov underscored the urgency of accelerating the delivery of two military aid packages to Ukraine.

“We will try to speed up aid to Ukraine. Further opportunities for direct military assistance will be considered," stated Zapryanov.

Recognizing the critical need for swift action, Zapryanov asserted that the caretaker government could not afford a prolonged period of inaction and must prioritize increasing the pace of activities.

Previously, Zapryanov was a deputy to outgoing Defense Minister Todor Tagarev. He emphasized the interim government's commitment to strengthening defense capabilities and ensuring the integrity of the upcoming elections.

As Ukrinform reported, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev appointed the caretaker government on April 9 and set early parliamentary elections for June.

Photo: BTA