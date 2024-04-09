Injury Toll In Russian Missile Strike On Poltava Region Rises To 16

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Poltava region, the number of people injured in an enemy missile strike has increased to 16, including four children aged 5-11.

Filip Pronin, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of people injured in the enemy attack in the Poltava region has increased to 16, including four children aged 5-11. Several people are still receiving medical treatment. One patient is in serious condition, while several others are in moderate condition and are receiving all necessary assistance,” he said.

According to Pronin, more than 9,000 household consumers and 120 legal entities in the Poltava and Shcherbani communities were left without electricity due to the missile strike. Power engineers have already restored electricity to all homes, except for a partially destroyed building.

Earlier, it was reported that 12 people were injured in the missile attack on the Poltava region.

Video: National Police

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs