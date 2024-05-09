Chinese exports, imports resurge in April, gesturing renewed economic optimism

(MENAFN) Recent Chinese customs data released on Thursday unveils a positive turn for the country's trade sector, with both exports and imports witnessing growth in April following a contraction in the previous month. This rebound signifies an encouraging uptick in domestic and international demand, providing a welcome boost to the ongoing but still uncertain economic recovery. The data underscore the effectiveness of China's supportive measures implemented in recent months, instilling renewed confidence among investors and consumers alike.



In April, China's exports recorded a year-on-year increase of 1.5 percent, aligning closely with expectations derived from a poll of economists. This comes as a marked improvement from March, where exports experienced a notable decline of 7.5 percent, marking the sector's first contraction since November. Meanwhile, imports surged by 8.4 percent in April, surpassing earlier projections of a 4.8 percent increase and rebounding from a 1.9 percent decline in March.



While economic growth exhibited acceleration in the first quarter of the year, concerns have been raised over potential signs of deceleration evident in March's data. Moreover, the persistent challenges stemming from the prolonged real estate crisis have amplified calls for more robust stimulus policies to effectively address ongoing economic uncertainties.



During the initial quarter of the year, both exports and imports saw a modest year-on-year increase of 1.5 percent, underscoring the resilience of China's trade activity amidst prevailing global challenges. Notably, China's trade surplus expanded to USD72.35 billion in April, albeit falling short of expectations set at USD77.50 billion, yet marking a notable increase from the USD58.55 billion surplus recorded in March.



Overall, the rebound in Chinese exports and imports in April signals a promising shift in economic dynamics, offering a glimmer of hope amid persistent uncertainties. However, challenges persist, warranting continued vigilance and proactive policy measures to sustain momentum and navigate potential headwinds in the evolving global economic landscape.

