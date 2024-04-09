Russians Executed 54 Ukrainian Pows Since Start Of War - PGO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement officers are investigating 27 criminal cases over the execution of 54 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was stated by Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict at the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office Yuriy Bielousov, Ukrinform reports citing the PGO's post on Telegram.

"The Prosecutor General's Office has 27 criminal cases related the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war. We are talking about the murder of 54 defenders," Bielousov informed.

Commenting on the video posted on social media on April 7, Bielousov noted that it has been preliminarily confirmed that the crime took place near Krynky in the Kherson region, but the details are still being checked.

Bielousov urged people to remember their loved ones and not to reveal the names of the victims.

According to him, "we are also working on this fact and the previous ones, as well as on the command that is responsible for such actions. We are talking not only about unit commanders but also about the highest military and political leadership. Because this is not an isolated case, but a proof of Russian policy.”

He reminded that cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded since March 2022. The court has already sentenced the first Russian soldier for the execution of a Ukrainian defender in the Chernihiv region.

The investigation is complicated by the fact that prosecutors and investigators often lack access to the crime scene or the chance to examine the body.

"However, this work is currently in progress. Ukraine has a distinctive experience in documenting crimes, even in the absence of access to the territory. We collaborate with the International Criminal Court, the UN Monitoring Mission, intelligence agencies, and non-governmental organizations that also gather information. Our current objective is to document, record, and reveal the truth to the world. It is only a matter of time before the perpetrators are held accountable.," Bielousov emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders shot three unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Krynky, Kherson region.

