ISH, Sommet Education And Accor Group Announce Indian Talent Development Initiative

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) India's hospitality sector is renowned for its rich and diverse cultural heritage and exceptional warmth. The country offers a broad range of experiences, from luxury resorts to heritage hotels, making it a desired destination for global travellers eyeing immersive experiences and top-notch services.

Furthermore, the sector is poised for unprecedented growth and offers enormous opportunities for aspiring professionals. According to experts, India's hospitality industry is expected to see a significant jump in revenues by 2028, creating huge employment opportunities.

However, despite its immense potential, the sector is witnessing multiple challenges such as skill gaps and limited exposure to global best practices. To bridge this gap, renowned global and Indian hospitality education institutions and industry players are strategically collaborating to nurture talents in the country.

The Indian Talent Development Initiative, unveiled jointly by the Indian School of Hospitality, Sommet Education, and the Accor Group, is one such step in fostering the skills of the Indian youth and delivering a host of opportunities in India's hospitality sector.

The Sommet Education Foundation will lead the initiative, with Accor Group proudly serving as its founding patron.

''The foundation's first initiative will focus on India, identifying and training talented individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds in bakery and culinary arts for nine months. This will be followed by three months of training within the Accor Group and, subsequently, an entry into the Group with a prequalified contract,'' said Anouck Weiss, Vice-President Executive at Sommet Education Foundation.

''We are delighted to announce this initiative in India, especially considering the country's thriving hospitality sector. Youth constitute almost 83 per cent of the country's overall unemployment rate and joining the hospitality industry is a job guarantee'' added Mrs. Weiss.

Hospitality experts also maintain that affordability is key to promoting inclusivity in education and nurturing the leaders of the future.

According toMrsWeiss, the selection criteria for students under the Indian Talent Development Initiative will involve identifying individuals with a genuine passion for learning. In addition, the initiative will prioritise candidates with a strong hospitality DNA and soft skills, as they are as vital as academic qualifications.

To promote inclusivity, it is essential to prioritise affordability in education. Both quality teaching and quality faculty depend on quality research, and to ensure top-notch education, it is crucial that a significant portion of students in unaided institutions receive scholarships, funded by endowments from CSR initiatives, said Kunal Vasudeva, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Indian School of Hospitality.

Furthermore, the knowledge of English will also be a requirement for selection, as all the processes are in English.

The selected students will be trained at the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), Gurgaon, which also boasts a centre for life skills that fosters competency, character, and language proficiency.

Experts also highlight the significance of doubling down on a global learning experience for students and how Indian educational institutions are ensuring strategic global alliances to accomplish this.

''If you aspire to become world-class, you must prioritise building international connections, embracing a global pedagogical approach, and enabling mobility across borders, all while offering subsidised education. Embarking on an educational journey at Ecole Ducasse India and advancing to specialise at Ecole Ducasse Paris offers more than just academic growth. It delivers access to international opportunities, enhances international competencies, and promotes cultural exchange. Offering exceptional value, this path equips students with a unique blend of skills and perspectives, shaping them into culinary professionals with a global mindset,'' said Kunal Vasudeva.

In today's interconnected world, the hospitality industry serves as a beacon of unity and inclusivity. With initiatives like the Indian Talent Development Initiative, the country's hospitality aspirants will be well-positioned to lead a promising future.