UN Reviews Palestine's Request For Full Membership

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Security Council has referred the case of Palestine's request for full membership in the organization to the UN Membership Committee, with the expectation that the 19-member committee will decide on Palestine's full membership in April of this year.

Al Jazeera reported that Vanessa Freizer, Malta's ambassador and current president of the Security Council, has instructed the Membership Committee to convene on Monday to discuss Palestine's application for membership in the organization.

The media also cited Riyad Mansour, Palestine's envoy to the UN, as saying that“the self-governing [Palestinian] entity sincerely hopes that after 12 years as an observer state at the UN, the Security Council will elevate itself to implementing the global consensus on the two-state solution by accepting the country.”

The self-governing entity of Palestine first applied for full membership in the United Nations in 2011. Last week, this entity formally renewed its request from 2011 and asked the UN Security Council to reconsider its membership as a country in the UN.

It's worth mentioning that Palestine is a non-member observer state at the United Nations, but according to Al Jazeera, the self-governing entity's membership is moving forward, and“this moment is significant and symbolic for Palestine.”

For any country to become a full member of the United Nations, the charter of this international body states that membership must first be approved by the Security Council and then must have the support of two-thirds of the 190 UN members.

Palestine's last attempt to join the United Nations in 2011 failed in the Security Council's Permanent Committee due to threats from the United States of vetoing it in case of voting.

