(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRAZIL / BANGLADESH,(TV BRICS) – Brazil sees Bangladesh's interest in joining BRICS as positive, the Latin American country's foreign minister Mauro Vieira said at a joint press conference with his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasan Mahmud.

Vieira emphasised that Dhaka shares the principles and positions of the member countries of the bloc, which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran.

Vieira added that Bangladesh, as a new voice of the Global South, can make a significant contribution to BRICS on a range of issues.

As part of his programme in Dhaka, Vieira was received on Monday by Hasina, with whom he held a meeting to discuss the possibilities of increasing direct trade between the two countries and the need for trade balance and improving the existing bilateral relations.

The foreign ministers of Bangladesh and Brazil also signed an agreement on new ways and means of co-operation to ensure balanced trade, reported by Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS.

Officials agreed that such a move would promote private sector interaction between the two countries and other Mercosur member states, as well as contribute significantly to South-South cooperation.

During the meeting, the ministers emphasised the need for cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, livestock, science, technology and innovation, education, climate change and energy transition.

