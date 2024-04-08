Azerbaijan Sends Humanitarian Aid To Malatya

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with the Diaspora senthumanitarian aid to the victims of the earthquake in Malatya.

According to "Haber Global" the aid has already reachedTurkiye.

The deputy chairman of the committee, Valeh Hajiyev, toldreporters that official Baku tried to support the region on the eveof the Ramadan holiday.

"We are always with Turkey. We will do whatever is necessary inthe future. We will be with Turkey until the end. May God not showsuch earthquakes again."

It should be noted that Malatya was among the regions thatsuffered severe damage as a result of the strong earthquakes, whichoriginated in the city of Kahramanmaras on February 6 last year to the latest information, 1,393 people died and about10,000 people were injured in Malatya as a result of the naturaldisaster.

The Turkish authorities called the earthquake "the disaster ofthe century". As a result of the natural disaster, 50,500 peopledied in Turkiye.