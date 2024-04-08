India To Build Three New Freight Corridors To Boost Cargo Transportation & Ease Rail Congestion

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 8 (KNN) India is considering building at least three more dedicated freight corridors to accelerate cargo transport and free up existing rail lines for passenger trains.

The proposed 4,300 km network would include routes along the east coast, north-south, and east-west at an estimated cost of Rs 2 lakh crore.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) is preparing detailed project reports for the corridors, with two already submitted and the third due by end-April 2024.

The 1,200 km east coast corridor would run parallel to the existing coastal passenger line from Kharagpur in West Bengal to Tenali in Andhra Pradesh.

It would connect mineral-rich areas and ports, moving commodities like coal, fertilisers, iron ore, and steel.

Spanning 1,000-1,200 km, this corridor would link Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh to Tenali, passing through Nagpur and Vijayawada.

It would transport goods like coal, cement, fertilisers, and petroleum products across four states.

Still under planning, this 2,100 km corridor with 300 km of spurs would connect Andal in West Bengal to Palghar in Maharashtra via five states.

Key cargo would include coal, iron ore, bauxite, steel, fertilisers, and goods for major ports, power plants, and warehouses.

The railways ministry will finalise funding, alignment, and execution plans for these strategic freight arteries aimed at boosting India's cargo capacity and easing passenger rail congestion.

