Samsung Launches The New Windfreetm Multi-Split Air Conditioners: Comfortably Cool With Great Energy Savings

"Through 2023, Samsung's Bespoke AI appliances range have delivered on consumers' preferences for efficiency, sleek designs, and modern functionality to positive effect. 2024 sees a new addition to the lineup with the WindFreeTM Air Conditioners, designed to elevate homeowners' living spaces in sunny Singapore with better comfort, greater efficiency, and more convenient control," said Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore . "We are also excited to introduce other new and exciting additions to our lineup of Bespoke AI appliances in the refrigerator, laundry, and vacuum cleaner categories which deliver a more intuitive and connected home experience, powered by AI."









With the WindFreeTM Air Conditioner range, homeowners can now stay comfortably cool without feeling cold. WindFreeTM Cooling mode disperses cool air gently and evenly through 23,000 micro air holes, creating an environment with a very low air speed to enable greater comfort without the unpleasant feeling of cold air blown directly onto your skin, perfect for those with sensitive and dry skin. This is supported by findings published in Allergology International on the effects of conventional cold airflow on the skin, versus WindFreeTM[1]. Minimising direct exposure to cold airflow in the study suggests it can help reduce skin irritation while consistently maintaining skin moisture levels. On the other hand, the Fast Cooling mode cool rooms quickly from corner to corner, so you're always comfortable.









With its AI Auto Cooling function, the WindFreeTM Air Conditioner provides a smarter and more convenient way of living and comfort for homeowners by automatically optimising between WindFreeTM Cooling and Fast Cooling modes by analysing room conditions, usage patterns[2], and preferred temperature to select the most appropriate mode[3] for homeowners' comfort.









WindFreeTM Good Sleep mode creates the ideal climate for sleeping[4], minus the unpleasant feeling of cold airflow. Automated temperature control with WindFreeTM Cooling helps homeowners enjoy a good night's sleep, and to wake up feeling fully refreshed.



Greater Energy Savings with AI Energy Mode



The WindFreeTM Air Conditioner goes beyond functionality and comfort, providing homeowners with greater energy savings with the AI Energy Mode by analysing usage patterns and external conditions to reduce the energy usage. AI Energy Mode works in conjunction with the AI Auto Cooling function and reduces energy consumption by up to 28%[5] through controlling the compressor's frequency and managing temperature levels without sacrificing comfort.



The WindFreeTM Air Conditioner range enjoys a National Environment Agency (NEA) air conditioner energy efficiency rating of 5 Ticks, ensuring optimal cooling efficiency without sacrificing performance. The range also uses R32 climate-friendly refrigerant, which helps to conserve the ozone layer and with less impact on global warming as compared to conventional R22 or R410A refrigerants.









Smarter Convenience with SmartThings



Tech-savvy homeowners can conveniently monitor the energy usage of their WindFreeTM Air Conditioner with the Samsung SmartThings app[6], utilising tariff information from four energy providers in Singapore. At the same time, homeowners can conveniently regulate their room's temperature using a voice assistant[7] with suggested settings, such as Samsung Bixby[8], Google Assistant[9] or Amazon Alexa[10].



The WindFreeTM Air Conditioner takes convenience to another level. Made possible by the SmartThings app7, come home to a comfortably cool space with Welcome Cooling that allows users to turn on and control the air conditioner from afar, to set the room temperature at their preferred temperature and mode settings when near home.









With the WindFreeTM Air Conditioner, homeowners also ensure more hygienic operation with the Auto Clean function by automatically drying the Heat Exchanger using a 3-step process[11]. This removes moisture buildup inside by blowing out air for between 10 to 30 minutes[12]; this helps to prevent the buildup of bacteria and odours while also removing 95% of microorganisms[13].



The WindFreeTM Air Conditioner also comes equipped with a 4-in-1 Filter that effectively removes 99%[14] of viruses, bacteria, allergens and fine PM2.5 dust alongside fibres and hair.



Unlock New Opportunities with Bespoke AI Appliances



Complementing the new WindFreeTM Air Conditioner range, Samsung is also launching a lineup of new Bespoke AI appliances with enhanced connectivity and AI capabilities to allow homeowners to manage their homes in a smarter way while introducing futuristic style and functionality in their living spaces.









The AI Family HubTM [15] 4-Door French Door Refrigerator features AI Vision Inside [16] that taps on a smart internal camera which can identify up to 33 different fresh food items in your refrigerator. With SmartThings Food [6] , you can effortlessly create and maintain a detailed inventory of the items in your refrigerator, complete with expiry dates, ensuring that you always know exactly what you have on hand. AI Energy Mode also helps decrease energy usage by up to 15% [17] , by optimising compressor speed and defrost cycles based on usage patterns and surroundings.



In addition, Samsung is also launching the Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen and AI Wash & DryTM for efficient cleaning cycles. With a 25kg large washing capacity and 15kg heat pump drying capability, big laundry loads can be done with ease in one single wash.



Samsung is also launching two additions to the vacuum cleaner lineup. The Bespoke JetTM AI 350W is Samsung's most powerful stick vacuum yet, with suction power of up to 350W and AI Cleaning Mode , which intelligently cleans various environments by optimising cleaning settings. The Bespoke Jet Bot ComboTM️ is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner that comes with dual functions of vacuuming and mopping. It also maintains itself with Clean Station Steam+ , which hygienically steams and sanitises the mop, and comes with AI Floor Detect to identify floor types and optimise cleaning performance.



Availability and Pricing



The new WindFreeTM Air Conditioners will be available in May 2024, at the following recommended retail prices:





WindFreeTM Air Conditioners (available in May 2024)

System

Recommended Retail Price



(w/GST and inclusive of installation)

System 2 (Fan Coil Unit 9,000 BTU x 2)

$2,920

System 3 (Fan Coil Unit 9,000 BTU x 3)

$4,285

System 4 (Fan Coil Unit 18,000 BTU x 1 + 9,000 BTU x 3)

$5,425



B espoke AI appliances

Recommended Retail Price (w/GST) / Availability

AI Family HubTM 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

$7,670.00, available now

Bespoke AI Laundry ComboTM

Coming soon in Q3 2024

Bespoke JetTM AI 350W

Coming soon in Q3 2024

Bespoke Jet Bot ComboTM AI

Coming soon in June 2024



For more information about the WindFreeTM Air Conditioners, please visit .For more information on the new Bespoke AI appliances, please visit .Consumers buying 3 ticks and above refrigerators or heatpump dryers with AI Energy can get rebates of up to 2 years' energy consumption. Also, up to $100 rebates for 4 ticks washing machines with AI Energy. Promotion runs in-store from April 15th to May 8th, 2024.