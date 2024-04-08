BSP Fields AAP Legislator’S Father From Ferozepur In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 8 (IANS) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday announced the fielding of Surinder Kamboj, the father of AAP legislator Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj, as its candidate from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

Surinder Kamboj (68), who joined the BSP in Jalandhar on Saturday, said he has his own ideology which may be different from his son.

Though Goldy Kamboj claimed that his father lived separately, both were seen together in social and political events.

Congress rebel-turned-AAP legislator Goldy Kamboj defeated Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal in the 2022 Assembly elections. The Ferozepur Parliamentary seat is currently represented by Sukhbir Badal.

The seat has a big chunk of over three lakh electorate belonging to the Kamboj community.

To recall, Surinder Kamboj was arrested last year in an extortion case in Fazilka.