Politt Rounds Off Cobbles Campaign With Top-5 In Paris-Roubaix

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Attacking display from German at 'Hell of the North'

UAE Team Emirates finished off the cobbled classics campaign on a high note with Nils Politt taking 4th place at Paris-Roubaix in France today.

After the exhibition performance from Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) who won by three minutes in the Velodrome of Roubaix, it was Politt who arrived next in a select group containing Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl Trek) who took the podium spots in the three-way sprint.

Politt had been present at the front all-day alongside Tim Wellens who made a strong debut at the 'Hell of the North'. The German went clear in the lead alongside Stefan Kung (Groupama FDJ) and Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin Deceuninck) with -80km but were hauled back shortly before Van Der Poel made his winning move at -60km.

Politt:

“The feeling on the bike was quite good today. When Van Der Poel went Alpecin blocked a bit behind, and it was very hard to take him back as we could see. I was in a strong group with two strong sprinters, so I had to settle for 4th place unfortunately. I think as a team we can be happy with our performance during these classics. Now I'll take a break and look ahead to the next races.”

Results

1 Van Der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck) 5:25:58

2 Philipsen (Alpecin Deceuninck) +3”

3 Pedersen (Lidl Trek) s.t

4 Politt (UAE Team Emirates) s.t







