Cinc, Defense Minister Praise Ukraine-Made Robotic Platforms

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov saw the latest uncrewed systems domestic manufacturers are developing for the nation's Armed Forces.

This was reported on CinC's Facebook page, as seen by Ukrinform.

"Together with Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, I once again came to see the latest developments from Ukrainian manufacturers. Motivated teams of technicians are constantly working on improving their products, which are already used by our military, and developing startups based on the tasks we set, to achieve tactical and operational goals," the statement reads.

This is about mining and demining robotic systems, uncrewed strike systems, as well as robotic platforms performing medevac functions.

Syrskyi also noted that special attention should be paid to combat robotic platforms, which will soon be massively deployed on the battlefield.

As reported, the MoD's Defense Procurement Agency (AOZ) acquired the right to utilize framework agreements to cover the needs of the Ministry and Armed Forces.