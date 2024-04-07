Opening Of Shusha Azerbaijani House In Khojaly Park, Kayseri

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The opening of the Shusha Azerbaijani House is taking place inthe Khojaly Park in the city of Kayseri, Turkey, Azernews reports.
Participants in the event include Fuad Muradov, the head of theState Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan, Aydin Karimov,the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in theShusha district, Mustafa Yalçın, the mayor of Talas districtmunicipality in Kayseri, Havva Selçuk Kurt, professor of history atKayseri University, and Nigar Asgarova, professor of musictheory.
It should be noted that a special building has been constructedwithin the territory of Khojaly Park for the activities of theShusha Azerbaijani House. Before the event, the Khojaly memorialerected in the park was visited.
