ADFD's Combined Investments Top Dh216 Billion

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development's (ADFD) combined sum of development financing and diverse investments has surpassed Dh216 billion, benefiting 106 countries across continents. Such contributions have been instrumental in upholding the UAE's status as the foremost contributor to global development assistance.

This was disclosed at the first meeting this year of the Executive Committee of ADFD, which was chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vice Chairman of the ADFD's Board of Directors, and Chairman of the Executive Committee.

The virtual meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Fares Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Presidential Court, the Executive Committee members and Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, director-general of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.

Several topics were discussed during the meeting, including project funding requests in developing countries, and major decisions were taken.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised the role undertaken by the Fund to strengthen the national economy through the enhancement of UAE exports' competitiveness in global markets. Additionally, ADFD has been instrumental in supporting the national private sector to attain its strategic objectives and providing it with promising opportunities for local and global expansion. These efforts have significantly contributed to the growth of foreign trade and the advancement of companies' businesses in the UAE, driving the development of a diversified and sustainable economy.

Al Suwaidi highlighted that ADFD had significantly accelerated its development and investment activities in recent years.