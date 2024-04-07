Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 39, Injure 71 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 7 (KUNA) -- Health Authorities in Gaza announced, Sunday, 38 Palestinians were martyred and 71 injured in the last 24 hours by the ongoing Israeli occupation's war on Gaza.

In a press statement, the Health Authorities said that the death toll of martyred Palestinians has reached 33,175 with 75,886 injured since October 7, 2023.

The statement added that there were victims under the rubble who could not be reached by emergency medical and civil defense teams. (end)

