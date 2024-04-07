Togo Detains Six Opposition Members Over Reform Protest

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Lome: Togo authorities have jailed six opposition members on "public order" charges, their lawyer said Saturday, after they tried to denounce a contested constitutional reform.

Political tensions have heightened since the west African nation's parliament passed the reform law and the government postponed an April 20 legislative election.

Opposition parties have called for three days of protests next week over the election delay and the reform which they say is a bid by President Faure Gnassingbe to stay in power.

Gnassingbe in 2005 succeeded his father who ruled Togo for more than three decades following a coup.

Nine members of the Dynamique Monseigneur Kpodzro, or DMK movement, were detained Thursday after publicly campaigning against the reform, the group said.

Their lawyer, Elom Kpade, told AFP that three had since been freed and the rest were being held on public order charges.

Public prosecutor Talaka Mawama said an investigation had been opened into "individuals caught distributing leaflets and chanting slogans inciting popular revolt" during an unauthorised protest.

The presidency said more consultations are needed over the reforms before suspending the April 20 legislative and regional elections. No new date has been set.

Opposition parties and a civil society groups have called for protests on April 11, 12 and 13.

Opposition leaders have called on the government to withdraw the reform, which allows the National Assembly to directly elect the president "without debate".

Tensions since the reform was passed saw police break up an opposition press conference and a group of figures calling for protests.