(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko has accused NATO of perpetuating an imaginary threat posed by Russia in order to justify the military bloc's continued existence. Grushko, who previously served as Russia's permanent representative to NATO, asserted that NATO relies on the perception of an external adversary to maintain its relevance and survival.



Grushko criticized the billions of dollars allocated by the United States and European Union to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, labeling continued spending on what he deems as "insane goals" like confrontation with Russia as political suicide. He argued that the notion of a Russian threat is a fabrication, existing only in the imagination of certain Western policymakers who prioritize confrontation with Russia in their foreign policy agenda.



The deputy foreign minister also addressed the issue of funding for NATO, highlighting the controversy sparked by United States presidential hopeful Donald Trump's comments earlier this year. Trump warned that NATO member states failing to meet their defense spending obligations risked facing consequences, prompting backlash from the current United States administration and NATO member states.



Grushko emphasized that NATO's demonization of Russia is a manufactured trend necessary for the bloc's survival. He pointed out that while the United States remains the largest contributor to NATO, only a minority of member states were on track to meet the alliance's target of allocating 2 percent of GDP to defense spending in 2023.



Grushko's remarks underscore the ongoing tensions between Russia and NATO, with accusations of fabrication and manipulation driving the discourse surrounding the alliance's purpose and operations. As NATO grapples with internal and external challenges, including strained relations with Russia, the debate over its raison d'être continues to be a subject of contention and scrutiny on the global stage.

