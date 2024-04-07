Azerbaijan Values Opportunities In Thermal Sanatorium Using Russian Practice

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyevhas discussed the prospects of tourism cooperation with theChairperson of Saint Petersburg's Tourism Development CommitteeSergey Korneev.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the creation ofjoint tourism routes, investment opportunities, educationalprograms, and the development of relations among the tourismcompanies in line with the Roadmap for the Development of TourismBetween the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in2024-2026.

The sides also touched upon the issues related to hostingmarketing events in 2024, participating in exhibitions, organizingworkshops and presentations, and opening a tourism representativeoffice in Moscow to promote Azerbaijan's tourism potential inRussia.

Note that tourism between Azerbaijan and Russia has beensteadily growing in recent years.

Speaking to Azernews on the issue, an expert intourism, Rahman Quliyev, said that taking into account that thereare restrictions on the access of Russian citizens to somecountries against the background of the Russia-Ukraine war, ofcourse, we should take advantage of this situation in the rightway. We must provide our best service for the flow of Russiancitizens to Azerbaijan to be regular and permanent.

“Russia is a strategically important state for Azerbaijan and Russians are close peoples. There is also thelanguage factor. It is very important for Russians that Russiantourists can comfortably visit Azerbaijan, and travel throughoutthe country. Also maintaining a high level of public order inAzerbaijan is important for Russian tourists. They continue theirjourney in Azerbaijan very comfortably. In this regard, we areexpanding our relations with Russia. Of course, most of theserelationships are bound with the economy, and tourism is anotherbranch of it. Investors are among the tourists who come here. As Imentioned before, there were historical and friendly relationsbetween Russia and Azerbaijanis. We, as Azerbaijan, have alwaysdemonstrated our neutral and humane position. Therefore, everytourist coming to Azerbaijan should be warmly welcomed and sent offas a guest of Azerbaijan,” the expert said.

He pointed out that tourism is one of the important sectors inthe economy. As a result of the far-seeing purposeful policy of thecountry's leadership, today Azerbaijan live and maintain friendlyrelations with neighboring countries, except for Armenia. Heemphasized that it is as a result of the successful policy of thehead of the country, Ilham Aliyev, that tourism, like other sectorsof Azerbaijan's economy, is developing.

“Therefore, we must put all our efforts to attract Russiantourists to the country. Because we were not able to makeAzerbaijan known in the world in terms of tourism before, we livedin war conditions. However, today our territorial integrity hasbeen restored and our territories have been freed from occupation will also rebuild the tourism infrastructure in the liberatedterritories. Therefore, we should use the experience of our Russiancolleagues and Russian friends. As we know, there are thermalsanatoriums like Kislavodsky in Russia, where we can gain moreexperience as well. We are moving towards improvement. As time isevolving, new equipment is invented. Therefore, the experience ofour Russian colleagues in terms of thermal sanatoriums is importantfor us,” the expert added.