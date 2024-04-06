(MENAFN- Performance Communications) France Unveils Advanced Energy Solutions at Middle East Energy 2024 in the MENA Region



April 16 to 18th April 2024

Dubai World Trade Center



United Arab Emirates, April 5th, 2024 – As the world embarks on the journey post-COP 28, the Middle East Energy exhibition, the premier event in the MENA region for energy, announces its commencement on April 16th. Held over three transformative days, the French Pavilion will be at the forefront, demonstrating the expertise of 23 French electrical equipment manufacturers adept in tackling the region's energy challenges.



Navigating Energy Transformations in the MENA Region



In the aftermath of COP28 UAE, lauded by Sultan Al Jaber, UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the region is witnessing an expedited shift towards diversified energy policies and innovation. These will complement existing strategies such as the "UAE Net Zero 2050," supported by an expected investment of $163.3 billion by 2050, and the "smart grids" strategy implemented by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority with an investment of $1.9 billion. This momentum, amplified by population growth and increasing tourism development, underscores the significance of energy transition and digital transformation as major priorities.



The impending energy transition, linked with the demographic and tourism growth, underlines the imperative for energy and digital transformation. Egypt, for instance, predicts creating 2 million jobs in three decades, while other nations of the region see this as a path reduce their fossil fuel dependency. Furthermore, the UAE's potential grasp of 25% in the burgeoning hydrogen market, valued at over $400 billion annually, underscores the region’s monumental shift. Saudi Arabia’s venture into green hydrogen initiatives signifies a broader regional commitment to sustainable energy solutions, carving opportunities for French enterprises ready to embrace the technological wave.







France 2030: Committing to Carbon-Free Solutions

In the context of the Middle East Energy 2024 exhibition, the France 2030 investment plan is a beacon of France's commitment to pioneering sustainable energy solutions on a global scale. With €54 billion earmarked for sector-wide decarbonization, the plan is particularly resonant with the energy themes of the exhibition. Of this, €8 billion is specifically injected into the



energy sector to foster the development of small nuclear reactors and green hydrogen projects, aligning with the global energy transition trends showcased at the event.



“By participating in Middle East Energy 2024, France showcases its proficiency in the energy sector while also underscoring its comprehensive dedication to sustainability, innovation, and advanced technology. This commitment marks a step towards a future that is both greener and more sustainable. France’s presence in the Middle East contributes meaningly to the growing demands for energy and the region’s sustainable and innovative future," explained Axel Baroux, Managing Director of Business France Middle East.



The transportation sector's €4 billion investment in creating electric and hybrid vehicles, alongside low-carbon aircraft, mirrors the innovative energy solutions presented at the exhibition, reinforcing France's leadership in sustainable transport.

This strategic financial commitment is expected to considerably lower greenhouse gas emissions, targeting a 35% reduction in the industrial sector from 2015 levels, and pave the way for a 40% decrease in energy consumption through efficient building renovations and increased heat pump production. These concerted efforts, set to be highlighted at the Middle East Energy 2024, exemplify France's proactive role in shaping a carbon-neutral future, showcasing the nation's significant strides towards achieving a more sustainable and energy-efficient global ecosystem.



French Prowess in the United Arab Emirates

France, known globally for its research & development expertise and a rich landscape of SMEs and ETIs, remains a key contributor to the energy sector. Leading companies such as Schneider Electric, EDF, ENEDIS, Engie, Veolia, and TotalEnergies Solar epitomize this leadership. The French Pavilion at the Middle East Energy 2024 embodies this commitment, showcasing comprehensive solutions spanning smart grid technologies, renewable energy integration, and advanced energy storage systems.





Discover the Future of Energy



Visit our dedicated website at Middle East Energy 2024 - Business France to delve into the pioneering ventures of our exhibitors, a journey where French expertise meets the dynamic energy landscape of the MENA region.



Our partners:











Our exhibitors:





2 GARENI INDUSTRIE - Booth H1.E25

EnerSys Booth H1.E10

OBSTA Booth H1.E19



ALTITUDE FORMATION - Booth H1.D23

France Paratonnerres BoothH1.E11

POWER TRADING T&D Booth H1.E15



Chauvin Arnoux Energy - Booth H1.E21

INDELEC Booth H1.E19

RS ISOLSEC Booth H1.E27



CHAUVIN ARNOUX MIDDLE EAST - Booth H1.E21

INFOSEC UPS SYSTEM BoothH1.D21

SADTEM Booth H1.E15



CITEL-2CP - Booth H1.E19

MARECHAL ELECTRIC S.A.S BoothH1.E20 SDCEM Booth H1.E15



Codra - Booth H1.E28

METAL DEPLOYE RESISTOR Booth H1.E26 SEDIVER Booth H1.E18



CROUZET - Booth H1.E14

Michaud Export Booth H1.D20

Sentric Safety Booth H1.E24



EHM (EFFICIENT HYDROGEN MOTORS) - Booth H1.D23

NILED Booth H1.E23







