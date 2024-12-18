National Consumer Helpline Reports 4 Lakh Complaints Against E-Commerce Companies

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 18 (KNN) The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has recorded approximately 400,000 complaints against companies during the past 11 months, according to a statement presented to the Rajya Sabha by the consumer affairs department.

Preliminary analysis reveals that more than 50 per cent of these complaints center on service deficiencies, including wrong, defective, or damaged product deliveries, payment refund issues, and delivery delays.

The department highlighted the NCH's robust complaint mechanism, reporting that 92 per cent of the grievances have been successfully addressed.



This high resolution rate underscores the helpline's effectiveness and growing popularity among consumers seeking redressal for commercial disputes and service-related concerns.

Accessibility remains a key strength of the National Consumer Helpline. Consumers can file complaints through multiple channels, including a toll-free number '1915' that supports 17 languages.



Additional registration options encompass WhatsApp, SMS, email, the Umang app, and dedicated NCH mobile and web platforms, ensuring comprehensive accessibility across diverse demographic segments.

A significant aspect of the NCH's operational model involves collaboration with 1,004 companies participating in the 'convergence' programme.



These voluntarily partnered organisations directly engage with grievances, implementing their internal redressal processes and providing feedback to complainants through the centralised portal.

In a parallel initiative addressing consumer protection, the Central Consumer Protection Authority has taken stringent action against misleading educational advertisements.



The authority has issued 45 notices to coaching centers, levying penalties totaling Rs 61.6 lakh against 19 institutes. These penalties accompanied directives mandating the discontinuation of misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices.

The comprehensive approach demonstrated by the consumer affairs department reflects a systematic effort to enhance consumer rights, promote transparency in commercial transactions, and provide accessible mechanisms for addressing grievances in an increasingly digital marketplace.

(KNN Bureau)