France Commits To Teaching Arabic Language

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- France reiterated its commitment on Wednesday to promoting and teaching the Arabic language, which is the second most spoken language in the country.

French Foreign spokesman Christophe Leclercq told reporters, on the occasion of UN Arabic Language Day, that Arabic is the second most spoken language in France, with nearly three million speakers, and the second most taught language within the French education system abroad.

Arabic is considered an asset in diplomacy, serving as a key language for communication and work, especially in North Africa, the Middle East, and international and regional organizations, he added.

Leclercq emphasized that Arabic represents linguistic diversity in a rich and pluralistic society, referencing French President Emmanuel Macron's support for a multilingual environment.

Leclercq also explained that the ministry is fully committed to enhancing the language's history and richness, working with partners like the Arab World Institute, which created an internationally recognized Arabic proficiency certificate, and with support from the Arabic Studies Center at the French Education Abroad in Rabat. (end)

