Assam And Bhutan Forge New Pathways For Economic Collaboration And Regional Growth

Dispur, Dec 18 (KNN) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma concluded a significant mission to Bhutan, marking a pivotal moment in bilateral relations between the two neighboring regions.



During his four-day visit, Sarma engaged in high-level discussions with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, focusing on deepening economic collaboration and regional development.

In a landmark meeting at the Golden Throne Room in Tashichhodzong, Thimphu, Sarma and the Bhutanese monarch discussed strategic initiatives to enhance connectivity and economic cooperation.



A key point of discussion was the Gelephu Mindfulness City, a visionary project anticipated to have transformative economic implications for the region. The Assam government expressed keen interest in exploring mutual collaborative opportunities to support this significant development.

The discussions encompassed a broad spectrum of mutual interests, including trade partnerships, people-to-people connections, and infrastructure development.



Sarma highlighted the historical connectivity between Assam and Bhutan through seven established trade routes, emphasising the longstanding economic ties between the two regions.



He assured the Bhutanese leadership of Assam's commitment to bolstering trade infrastructure along the India-Bhutan border and proposed the creation of additional trade routes to facilitate enhanced commercial interactions.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Tobgay, Sarma explored avenues to fortify trade partnerships and address matters of mutual interest. The chief minister showcased Assam's developmental initiatives, particularly the Asom Mala project aimed at improving road connectivity, with a specific focus on the Kokrajhar-Gelephu route.

The diplomatic visit coincided with Bhutan's 117th National Day, commemorating the coronation of the country's first King, Ugyen Wangchuk, in 1907.



Sarma attended the national celebration, expressing solidarity and respect for Bhutan's historical legacy. He emphasised the civilisational bond between India and Bhutan, expressing optimism about future collaborative development.

As the first Assam chief minister invited to visit Bhutan, Sarma also participated in a strategic roadshow in the Bhutanese capital, previewing the state's upcoming investment summit.



The event was notably attended by both the Bhutanese king and prime minister, underscoring the significance of the diplomatic engagement.

The visit marks a promising chapter in India-Bhutan relations, with a clear focus on mutual economic growth, enhanced connectivity, and strengthened regional cooperation.



Both sides demonstrated a commitment to leveraging their shared heritage and exploring innovative pathways for collaborative development.

