King, Cyprus President Discuss Regional Developments
Date
12/18/2024 2:15:14 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, in a phone call on Wednesday, discussed the latest regional developments.
His Majesty affirmed Jordan's support for a peaceful Political transition in Syria that preserves its security, stability, and territorial integrity, and protects its citizens and national institutions, according to a Royal Court statement.
The King reiterated the need to stop the Israeli war on Gaza, bolster the humanitarian response in the Strip, and ensure the success of the ceasefire in Lebanon.
Discussions during the call also covered ways to enhance ties between the two countries across various fields.
