Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Of 84.94 Against US Dollar Amid Market Uncertainty

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 18 (KNN) The Indian rupee experienced a significant decline on December 18, touching a new low of 84.94 against the US dollar, merely 6 paise away from the critical 85 mark.



The currency opened at 84.92, reflecting ongoing challenges in the foreign exchange driven by multiple complex economic factors.

The imminent US Reserve meeting stands as a pivotal moment influencing currency market dynamics. With 97.1 per cent of investors anticipating a 25 basis points rate cut, market sentiment remains highly sensitive to potential policy shifts.



Financial experts are particularly attentive to the Fed's potential insights on future monetary easing, which could substantially impact global currency valuations.

External geopolitical factors are compounding pressure on the rupee. Statements from US president-elect Donald Trump regarding potential tariff policies have created additional uncertainty, with explicit comments about reciprocal taxation against countries like India.



The weakening of the Chinese Yuan has further contributed to downward pressure on the Indian currency.

Domestic economic indicators have also played a role in the rupee's depreciation. Foreign investor outflows, an expanding trade deficit, and sluggish economic growth numbers from the second quarter have eroded market confidence.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) finds itself increasingly compelled to intervene in currency markets, a strategy that has led to a significant reduction in foreign exchange reserves.

Over the past two months, India's forex reserves have contracted by more than USD 46 billion, dropping from USD 704.885 billion on October 4 to USD 654.857 billion on December 6.



This substantial decline represents a marked shift from the previous trend of consistently rising reserves, underscoring the challenging economic environment.

Year-to-date, the rupee has depreciated approximately 2 percent against the dollar, reflecting the cumulative impact of global economic uncertainties, monetary policy expectations, and domestic economic performance.



Financial analysts and policymakers are closely monitoring these developments, recognising the potential broader implications for India's economic landscape.

The current scenario demands careful navigation, balancing domestic economic priorities with global market expectations. The RBI's interventions and the outcomes of key international monetary policy meetings will likely play crucial roles in determining the rupee's near-term trajectory.

