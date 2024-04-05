Truck Traffic Partially Resumed At Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska Checkpoint

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The freight traffic has been partially resumed at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint on the Polish border.

This was announced by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"According to information from our Polish colleagues, the farmers who are restricting [freight] traffic during the protest will allow 15 empty trucks to enter Poland every day," the statement said.

The State Border Guard Service urged carriers to take this information into account and follow the notification from the State Service for Transport Safety regarding the order of entry to the checkpoint.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the morning of April 4, Polish farmers continued to block truck traffic at the Rava-Ruska, Yahodyn, and Uhryniv checkpoints.