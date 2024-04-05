Putin Opens Branch Of MIA Academy In Occupied Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia's Vladimir Putin remotely "launched" a branch of the Volgograd Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This was reported in Telegram by the press service of the Ukrainian Mariupol City Council, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian dictator Putin remotely 'launched' in Mariupol a branch of the Volgograd Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," the statement reads.

More than 400 future law enforcement officers will study at the facility, which further affirm Russia's intention to turn Mariupol into a military and security base.

The City Council recalls that the invaders also intend to open a branch of the Nakhimov Naval School for 560 cadets by the end of 2024. The relevant building set to host the institution is now under construction in town.

As reported, Russian invaders have been turning Mariupol and villages around the city into a military logistics hub for their forces.