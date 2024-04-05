Despite Challenges, Azerbaijan Continues Its Commitment To Humanitarian Demining

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

As the world observes April 4th as the International Day of MineAwareness and Assistance in Mine Action, Azerbaijan stands at theforefront of addressing the grave challenges posed by landmines andunexploded ordnance. However, the country's journey towardsrehabilitation and reconstruction remains fraught with obstacles,largely stemming from deliberate policies pursued by Armenia.

During the decades-long occupation period, Armenia strategicallylaid over 1.5 million mines in Azerbaijani territories, as perinitial assessments. The consequences of these actions continue toreverberate, with devastating impacts on civilian lives andhindering the nation's path to recovery.

Since the cessation of the Second Garabagh War, Azerbaijan hasendured the tragic loss of 65 lives, with an additional 285individuals suffering severe injuries due to mine-relatedincidents. These casualties highlight the ongoing humanitariancrisis facing the nation.

The toll of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijanextends further, with nearly 3429 citizens affected by mines sincethe conflict's onset. Shockingly, among these victims, 357 areinnocent children and 38 are women, underscoring the indiscriminatenature of the mine threat.

Despite the cessation of hostilities, Armenia's persistence inlaying mines in Azerbaijani territories using the Lachin corridorpersists. Recent discoveries revealing Armenian-producedanti-personnel mines in 2021 only exacerbate the already diresituation.

The mine threat not only poses a risk to human life but alsoimpedes the extensive reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts inliberated territories. The slow pace of mine clearance prolongs theprocess of displaced individuals returning to their native lands,perpetuating the cycle of suffering.

Azerbaijan, however, remains resolute in its commitment toaddressing this pressing issue. With over 90% of mine clearanceactivities funded and carried out using domestic resources, thenation demonstrates its determination to tackle the problemhead-on. Despite limited support from abroad, Azerbaijan'sdedication to humanitarian mine clearance remains unwavering.

This commitment is deeply ingrained in Azerbaijan's statepolicy, with the establishment of the Azerbaijan National Agencyfor Mine Action (ANAMA) 25 years ago under the visionary leadershipof National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Humanitarian mine clearancestands as a cornerstone of Azerbaijan's efforts towards sustainabledevelopment and ensuring the safety and well-being of itscitizens.

As the world reflects on the significance of International Dayof Mine Awareness, Azerbaijan calls upon the global community tojoin hands in combating the mine threat. The memory of theinternational conference held in May 2023 in Aghdam, centred around"Combatting the Mine Threat – Path to Sustainable Development",serves as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility tocreate a safer and more prosperous future for all.