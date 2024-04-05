Moldova Responds To Drone Wreckage Found Yesterday Near Border With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova has condemned the detection of a combat drone in the south of the country near the border with Ukraine.

"We strongly condemn the re-discovery of the wreckage of a military drone used by Russia during the attack on Ukraine. The previous incident occurred only two months ago," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry added that Moldova is on the side of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 4, in the south of Moldova, 500 meters from the border with Ukraine, the wreckage of a drone was found again . Fragments of the drone with the inscription "Geranium-2" on the wing were found near the village of Etulia, Vulcanesti district.

On February 11, in Moldova, near the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, not far from the village of Etulia, Vulcanesti district, the border police found fragments of a Shahed unmanned aerial vehicle . The drone attack took place on the night of February 10 in Izmail district, near the border with Moldova.

