Japan Bans Exports Of 164 Additional Industrial Items To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japan will expand its ban on exports to Russia to include 164 additional industrial items such as lithium-ion batteries, gas pipes, and car engine oil.

This was announced by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, Ukrinform reports, referring to The Asahi Shimbun.

The latest addition to Japan's export control list as part of its sanctions against Moscow's actions in Ukraine, which also includes thermostats, nitrocellulose products and woodworking machines, will take effect on April 17, the ministry said.

A ban on imports of Russian diamonds for non-industrial use, a measure announced after Japan and other Group of Seven nations met virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in December, will start on May 10, according to the ministry.

As reported by Ukrinform, in March, the Japanese government approved a decision to extend for another year the resolution to deprive Russia of its "most-favored-nation" trade status as part of economic sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.