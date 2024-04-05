Coinsdo To Unveil Proprietary Solution Disrupting USD$1 Billion Crypto Asset Management Market At Paris Blockchain Week

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)

Singapore, 5th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , CoinsDo, a leading Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) provider for institutional crypto asset management, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Paris Blockchain Week from 9-11 April before heading off to Token 2049 in Dubai after.

With the crypto asset management market expected to surge from USD0.4 billion in 2021 to an estimated USD1.2 billion by 2026 , growing at a compounded annual rate of 21.5%, this convention is the perfect venue for CoinsDo to showcase its comprehensive suite of solutions designed to revolutionize how businesses manage digital assets.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the power of CoinGet, CoinSend, and CoinSign – their flagship products that streamline digital asset deposits, enable automated payouts, and ensure secure transactions, respectively. Cumulatively, their solutions have generated over 60 million unique wallet addresses and processed more than USD2b in transactions since 2017, notably without a single security breach during that time.

“Powered by cutting-edge MPC (Multi-Party Computation) technology, our solutions remain secure and scalable even as the market grows at an extraordinary pace. We're proud to showcase how CoinsDo is setting new standards for institutional crypto asset management, and we look forward to forming meaningful relationships as we enter the web3 future,” said Weh Ming, Business Development Manager at CoinsDo.

All Paris Blockchain Week attendees can visit booth 72, where their team will be available to discuss how CoinsDo's solutions can benefit your business, answer any questions, and explore potential collaborations.

