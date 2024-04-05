Win An All-Inclusive 3-Day Trip To The Maldives And Enjoy Spectacular Entertainment This Eid At Mercato

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Mercato is the ultimate Eid escape destination during the Eid Al Fitr holiday. Offering residents and visitors from around the world valuable shopping offers, unique promotions, and thrilling entertainment, along with the chance to win exciting prizes, Mercato guarantees an unforgettable Eid celebration.

Experience the joy of Eid at Mercato and enjoy a delightful shopping spree at your favorite stores. Spend AED 200 at Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah and stand a chance to win an all-inclusive 3-day trip, courtesy of Emirates Holidays, to the stunning beaches of the Maldives for you and a companion of your choice. Transform your Eid shopping into an unforgettable tropical getaway.

Moreover, our spectacular entertainment lineup during Eid will captivate families and children, immersing them in the festive Eid spirit. Don't miss out on our main show, The Pirates' Adventure. Watch the lively Pirates Roaming Parade, test your skills in a Treasure Hunt, and let our Face Painting artists help your children become their favorite superheroes!