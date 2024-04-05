               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tarkett- Information On The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares In Tarkett’S Share Capital As Of March, 31St, 2024


4/5/2024 3:16:07 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, FRANCE, April, 5 th , 2024 - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett's share capital as of March, 31 st , 2024

(Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Total number of shares in the share capital Total number of voting rights
As of March, 31st, 2024
 65,550,281
 Number of theoretical voting rights:
123 643 694
Number of exercisable voting rights:
123 625 135*

* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.

***


Investor Relations Contact
...

Media contacts
Tarkett - ...
Brunswick - ... - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating a turnover of 3.4 billion euros in 2023. The Group has around 12,000 employees and 23 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build“The Way to Better Floors”, the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT).

Attachment

  • PR_Tarkett - Number of voting right March 2024

MENAFN05042024004107003653ID1108062256

